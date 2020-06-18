Members of NCT fandom release a statement asking for Taeyong to be removed from the group

NCT fandom members on Korean community platform sites Instiz and Jjukbang Cafe have released a statement asking for Taeyong to be removed from the group.

1. Taeyong never gave feedback in regards to the controversies and issues he was dealing with, and therefore shouldn't be allowed to promote with NCT



2. Fans have lost trust in Taeyong due to his school violence and bullying allegations, as well as his handling of the situation

3. Allowing Taeyong to continue promotions would cause further harm to the victim and informant.

4. Taeyong's involvement in the group is damaging NCT's image and growth

The statement also states that Taeyong's presence is detrimental to NCT 127 and NCT's overall brand, especially due to his pre-debut controversies. It seems like Taeyong's bullying allegations have played a huge role in the official fandom writing and signing this statement. Fans also criticized SM Entertainment's and Taeyong's reaction to the scandal, saying that they took his side of the story seriously. However, due to additional information revealed by an informant, many fans are demanding Taeyong's departure.



Global fans are also reacting to this issue and voicing their support for Taeyong, saying:

@SMTOWNGLOBAL protect your artists for god's sake — (☞ ͡ ͡° ͜ ʖ ͡ ͡°)☞ (@markerwelon) June 18, 2020

if you don't like him then just stop stanning NCT, they don't need people like you. if you were a real fan then you would love ALL the members, please delete your acc.

TAEYONG BEST LEADER#AlwaysHereWithTaeyong — 𝖙𝖚𝖗𝖓 𝖇𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖊 (@boobearff) June 17, 2020

He is Good leader! He always stay with Sijeunni ❤ why you doin' dis? He maybe dunno you well. And, you dunno him well 🔥🔥🔥 — Alse • Hyunjin Kim (@alse_kim) June 17, 2020

