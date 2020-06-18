CIX ramps up the intensity in their newest teaser video for 'Jungle'

CIX is ramping up the intensity in their newest video teaser for the group's upcoming title track "Jungle".

The rookie group has been releasing amazing teasers ahead of their comeback, and the results are definitely impressive. Members are seen tied up and injured in an eerily beautiful set, piquing curiosity from fans as to what to expect for this release.

CIX has successfully released a number of beautiful teasers that heat up the anticipation, so stay tuned for their release on June 30.