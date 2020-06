A.C.E's Byeongkwan is the next member to present his sentimental video teaser for the group's upcoming release 'Stand By You'.

Fans are counting down the days till this talented but underrated group makes their comeback! The concept for A.C.E's next comeback fits Byeongkwan perfectly by highlighting his expressions as the emotional piano melody tugs at viewers' heartstrings.

Are you excited for A.C.E's comeback on June 24!