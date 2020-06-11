2

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul opens up official TikTok account

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has opened up an official TikTok account!

On June 11, she made her first post on her new TikTok account 'moonbyul_2da,' and she's already gained almost 6000 followers after just an hour. In her first video clip, the MAMAMOO member uses a filter and then transforms to the song "Woah" by KRYPTO9095.

In other news, Moon Byul is featuring in JeA's upcoming digital single "Greedyy", and she recently dropped her solo track "Absence".

Take a look at her first TikTok video below!

