Actor Sung Hoon's label files criminal complaint against cosmetics company J

Actor Sung Hoon's label has filed a criminal complaint against cosmetics company J.



According to reports, Sung Hoon's agency Stallion Entertainment filed a report at Gangdong Police Station in Seoul on June 5. Company J is claiming the actor is not fulfilling his endorsement contract, and his label denied the claims, filing criminal charges against J for breach of trust and embezzlement.



The legal battle began in August of 2018 when Stallion Entertainment signed a contract with the cosmetics company to feature Sung Hoon as their exclusive model. However, J is alleged to have not complied with the promises in their contract, and the actor's agency filed a suit against J in February of 2019 for 200 million Won ($167,140.23 USD). The court ruled in favor of J, and the label's subsequent appeal was turned down.



Stay tuned for updates.