TWICE win #1 + Performances on June 20th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, IZ*ONE came back with "Secret Story of the Swan", Stray Kids returned with "God's Menu", Weki Meki made a comeback with "Oopsy", Nature came back with "Girls", CRAVITY made their comeback with "Cloud 9", Baek Ah Yeon returned with "Looking for Love", AWEEK came back with "One Four Three", and Tae Jin Ah made a comeback with "Homebound Train".



On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", and ONEWE came back with "End of Spring".



As for the nominees, IU, TWICE, and Oh My Girl were up for the win, but it was TWICE's "More & More" that took the trophy. Congratulations to TWICE!



Other performers included Cosmic Girls, N.Flying, WayV, DIA, Ha Sung Woon, SECRET NUMBER, BVNDIT, and ONEWE.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







COMEBACK: Stray Kids







COMEBACK: Weki Meki







COMEBACK: Nature







COMEBACK: CRAVITY







COMEBACK: Baek Ah Yeon







COMEBACK: AWEEK







COMEBACK: Tae Jin Ah







Cosmic Girls







N.Flying







WayV







DIA







Ha Sung Woon







SECRET NUMBER







BVNDIT







ONEWE







