Lee Jun Ki reveals he and co-star Moon Chae Won have opposite personalities in 'GQ' pictorial

Actor Lee Jun Ki captivated readers with his unparalleled, chic aura in a casual pictorial with 'GQ'!

For this photoshoot, Lee Jun Ki opted for a simple and natural mood overall. In his interview which followed, the star shared the reason why he chose tvN's 'Flower of Evil' as his next project. He said, "In the process of building up my career, this production felt like an unavoidable piece that I would need to tackle head on at some point in my life."

Lee Jun Ki also discussed the complexity of his character Baek Hee Sung, a psychopathic serial killer who lies about his entire existence to his wife and child - the only people he may care about in the world. He'll be working with actress Moon Chae Won in 'Flower of Evil'. Regarding their chemistry together, the actor revealed, "Moon Chae Won is very serious and quiet, the complete opposite of me. The difference is actually helping a lot in shaping my character."

tvN's 'Flower of Evil' is expected to premiere this July 22 starting at 10:50 PM KST.