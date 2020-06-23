8

A Pink's Eunji confirmed to return with new solo album

A Pink's Eunji has just confirmed her solo comeback!

On June 23, A Pink's label Play M Entertainment told media outlets, "Jung Eunji will release a new solo album in mid-July. We will notify you of more specific details such as dates and the structure of the album when they are finalized." 

This will mark Eunji's first new music release in approximately a year and 3 months, since her collaboration single with 10cm's Kwon Jung Yeol. The singer is currently preparing diligently for her first solo comeback in a while, so stay tuned!

YESSSSSS VOCAL QUEEN

