Watch NCT Dream head off to Wonderland in their latest 'NCT Life' teaser

NCT Dream have finally returned with a brand new installment of 'NCT Life'!

Premiering this July 6 at 6 PM KST, NCT Dream members Jeno, Jaemin, Renjun, Chenle, and Jisung will be starring in 'NCT Life: Dream in Wonderland'! Judging by the main teaser for the upcoming variety series above, the NCT Dream boys are in for a confounding, mysterious travel adventure across Korea this time around, accompanied with crazy costumes and dancing!

Make sure to tune in to 'NCT Life: Dream in Wonderland' via the 'seezn' app, every Mondays and Tuesday nights at 6 PM KST starting on July 6.