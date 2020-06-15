IU ft. Suga, Jo Jung Suk, and Sik-K/Jay Park/Haon/pH-1 top Instiz chart for the second week of June 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of June (June 8 - June 14) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 25,878 Points



2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 15,871 Points









3. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 14,250 Points









4. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 14,200 Points









5. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 13,682 Points









6. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 9,173 Points









7. Mido and Falasol - "Me To You, You To Me" - 8,075 Points









8. Heize - "Lyricist" - 7,508 Points









9. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 6,937 Points









10. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 6,929 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

