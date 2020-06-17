30

Posted by beansss

Watch BLACKPINK's Rosé & Jennie mesmerize in their 'How You Like That' concept teaser clips

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jennie are here with a sneak preview of their highly-anticipated comeback single, "How You Like That"!

In each of their short, individual concept teaser clips, Rosé and Jennie mesmerize fans with unrivaled charisma, as the camera moves in different angles around them. By the end of the clip, the girls leave you with a simple, impactful question, "How you like that?"

Stay tuned for the full release of BLACKPINK's comeback pre-release single "How You Like That", coming on June 26 at 6 PM KST!

sushiyong175 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

EVERYONE SCREAM WITH ME

borahae6,093 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I am very excited, girls look gorgeous !

