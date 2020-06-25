Jo Kwon declares NU'EST's Ren is his 'kkap' predecessor on 'Cultwo Show'

On June 25, Jo Kwon appeared as a guest on SBS power FM's 'Cultwo Show' alongside Weki Meki to promote his new musical, 'Jamie'!

During this broadcast, Jo Kwon greeted 'Cultwo Show' listeners for the first time since his return from mandatory service. He then introduced his upcoming musical 'Jamie', telling the story of a 17-year old teen named Jamie whose dream is to become a drag queen.

Later on, Jo Kwon got up to showcase some of his overflowing 'kkap' with an impromptu dance performance. As many of you know, the singer is best known for his 'Kkap-Kwon' image, named so for his fabulous, racy dance style - most notably his hip shake dance.

When asked about any idol predecessors worthy of the 'kkap' line, Jo Kwon answered, "Right after returning from the military, I answered, 'There's no one to really pass down the title to, so I need to just keep on carrying the 'kkap' title'. But then, I met NU'EST's Ren, and he's no joke. He's bursting with energy, and he also has his own style in his own world. I've been picking Ren whenever I get this question now." The singer then gave a shoutout to his other musical co-stars as well, including ASTRO's MJ and actor Shin Joo Hyuk.