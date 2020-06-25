NCT 127's Taeyong unable to attend 'Music Bank' recording due to health issues

On June 26, SM Entertainment delivered news of NCT 127 member Taeyong's absence from this weekend's 'Music Bank'.

The agency relayed, "Taeyong will not be able to perform on today's broadcast due to health issues. We ask the fans, who were waiting to see all of the members perform together, for their understanding; we will do our best so that Taeyong can greet you again soon."

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Music Bank' will be airing a special episode on June 26, looking back on some of the most memorable comeback from the first half of 2020. NCT 127 will be appearing as 8-members on this day, due to Taeyong's absence.

Get well soon, Taeyong!

