3

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim So Hyun shares a cozy update after wrapping up filming for Netflix's 'Love Alarm' season 2

AKP STAFF

Actress Kim So Hyun returned to her personal Instagram for the first time in a while, to share a cozy, friendly update with her fans!

In her post, Kim So Hyun posed for a comfortable selca in a casual tee and wrote, "Everyone! Are you doing well? As for me, I'm getting plenty of rest after wrapping up filming for 'Love Alarm'. It must be hard dealing with the sudden hot weather, but I hope that you will have many chances to laugh just a little bit!! I haven't posted very many photos these days TT. I'll come by with new posts more often! Everyone, stay strong." 

It seems that the actress has recently completed all of the filming for season 2 of her Netflix original drama series, 'Love Alarm'! Let's hope the drama returns with season 2 sooner than later!

  1. Kim So Hyun
0 1,977 Share 75% Upvoted
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
1 hour ago   11   523
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
12 hours ago   16   7,519
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
1 hour ago   11   523
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   42,413

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND