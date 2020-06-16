7

Posted by beansss

Former AOA member Mina expresses her weariness toward malicious messages on SNS

On June 16, idol-turned-actress Mina expressed her weariness toward malicious messages in her latest Instagram post. 

She shared a sideways screen shot of a recent, malicious DM she received via her personal SNS, and wrote, "I'm not usually the type to get easily hurt by malicious comments and the likes, but I'm having a hard time too lately so let's just not do this." 

In the photo shared by Mina, a malicious netizen can be seen attacking the actress strong cursing and words. 

Unidentified: "Hey, attention seeking *****."
Mina: "If you do this one more time I will take legal action."
Unidentified: "Do you have celebrity disease? It's always the ****s without any talent going on about that."
Mina: "What reason do you have for doing this to me?"
Unidentified: "Hey, **** off. Kekekekekeke. You literally don't have anything better to do, you *****." 

Meanwhile, Mina officially announced her departure from her former group AOA in May of last year.  

Procrastinating1,015 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

She should sue, no point in warning or asking nicely.

pink-aca889 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

"You literally don't have anything better to do, you *****." Is that person talking about himself/herself?! Calling someone an attention seeker where in fact he/she is the one who wanted the attention.

