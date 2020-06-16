Former AOA member Mina expresses her weariness toward malicious messages on SNS

On June 16, idol-turned-actress Mina expressed her weariness toward malicious messages in her latest Instagram post.

She shared a sideways screen shot of a recent, malicious DM she received via her personal SNS, and wrote, "I'm not usually the type to get easily hurt by malicious comments and the likes, but I'm having a hard time too lately so let's just not do this."

In the photo shared by Mina, a malicious netizen can be seen attacking the actress strong cursing and words.

Unidentified: "Hey, attention seeking *****."

Mina: "If you do this one more time I will take legal action."

Unidentified: "Do you have celebrity disease? It's always the ****s without any talent going on about that."

Mina: "What reason do you have for doing this to me?"

Unidentified: "Hey, **** off. Kekekekekeke. You literally don't have anything better to do, you *****."



Meanwhile, Mina officially announced her departure from her former group AOA in May of last year.