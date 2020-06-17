UEE showcases perfection in classy semi-nude pictorial with 'Singles'

Singer/actress UEE demonstrated simple, pure perfection in her latest pictorial with 'Singles' magazine, taking on a bold and classy semi-nude concept!

UEE prepared for this particular pictorial by controlling her diet and exercise regime for approximately 4 months, resulting in her perfect, pristine body line and overall elegant, confident aura. Star fashion stylist Han Hye Yeon participated in designing the pictorial.

Meanwhile, UEE recently appeared as a guest on MBC's 'I Live Alone' and garnered attention for her honest, straightforward charms. What do you think of UEE's flawless semi-nude photoshoot?

