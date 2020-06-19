3

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Hyoyeon reveals her struggles with allergic reactions

AKP STAFF

Hyoyeon revealed that she suffers severely from allergies.

She appeared on the June 18th broadcast of Mnet's 'GOOD GIRL' where she was together with her team members. Before going on stage, Hyoyeon started sneezing intensely, eliciting worry from her members. The reaction was so bad that Hyoyeon had to ask the staff for some time alone. 

Hyoyeon replied to the members' concerns by saying: "You guys are overreacting!" and admitted that she has allergies caused by temperature changes. She stated: "I am worried that I will not be able to perform well because of my allergies. It doesn't get better quickly after eating medicine." 

However, Hyoyeon aced her performance when it came time to perform. 

  1. Hyoyeon
3 1,717 Share 60% Upvoted

0

cabbagejuice976 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

i have year-round allergies and its rly distracting. i can totally sympathize :(

Share

0

Tommyjay32 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

That's a shame. I think this allergy thing won't harm her too much.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND