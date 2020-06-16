Hwang Bo opens up about her image and the truth

Singer and actress Hwang Bo opened up about her image and the actual truth.



On the June 16th episode of 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Hwang Bo was asked to discuss the misunderstandings she tends to face, and she responded, "People always ask me for lighters. Wherever I am, it's the same. They don't even ask if I have one, they just tell me to give them mine."



She continued, "When I tell them I don't smoke, they ask me when I quit." As for whether she ever smoked, Hwang Bo expressed, "I've wanted to smoke. I know that it fits my image, but it doesn't taste good."



Hwang Bo also talked about attending church services at dawn, stating, "I try to go quietly because I know it doesn't match me."



