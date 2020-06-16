2

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Hwang Bo opens up about her image and the truth

AKP STAFF

Singer and actress Hwang Bo opened up about her image and the actual truth.

On the June 16th episode of 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Hwang Bo was asked to discuss the misunderstandings she tends to face, and she responded, "People always ask me for lighters. Wherever I am, it's the same. They don't even ask if I have one, they just tell me to give them mine."

She continued, "When I tell them I don't smoke, they ask me when I quit." As for whether she ever smoked, Hwang Bo expressed, "I've wanted to smoke. I know that it fits my image, but it doesn't taste good."

Hwang Bo also talked about attending church services at dawn, stating, "I try to go quietly because I know it doesn't match me."

  1. Hwang Bo
1 2,504 Share 25% Upvoted

0

LittleSukie3,890 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She and Kim Hyung Joong wre my fav couple on WGM. Damn, that was ages ago. Time flies by.

Share
TWICE
My Favorite Twice Albums.
24 minutes ago   1   134

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND