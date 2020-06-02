2AM's Seulong & Lovelyz' Kei reveal MV for sweet duet 'Female Friend'

2AM's Seulong and Lovelyz' Kei have revealed the music video for their sweet duet "Female Friend".



In the MV, Seulong and Kei spend a bright summer day apart from each other and together again. "Female Friend" is about the complicated relationship between two friends, who deny there's any romance between them.



Watch Seulong and Kei's "Female Friend" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!