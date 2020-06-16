Dream Catcher drop recording scene teaser for 'secret project'

Dream Catcher have revealed teaser for their upcoming secret project 'R.o.S.E Blue'.
The 'recording scene' teaser video features the Dream Catcher members in the studio as they record an unreleased track. Fans expect the secret project to be a collaboration with the video game Girl Cafe Gun, but we'll have to wait for additional details.
Check out Dream Catcher's secret project teaser above!
