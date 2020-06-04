22

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Heize reveals track list for upcoming 'Lyricist' mini album

AKP STAFF

Heize has revealed the track list for her upcoming 'Lyricist' mini album.

The track list below reveals the title songs "Lyricist" and "Things Are Going So Well", "Your Summer Is", "1/1440", and "Not to See You Again." Heize's sixth mini album 'Lyricist' is dropping on June 10 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Heize!

  1. Heize
  2. LYRICIST
0 837 Share 69% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND