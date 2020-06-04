Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, and HAON have dropped their official remix of "Gang" in support of 'Black Lives Matter'.
In the MV above, the rappers make their way through a small neighborhood, and Rain also joins the gang for a dance interlude. This version of "Gang" is a remix of solo artist Rain's 2017 track of the same name.
Watch the "Gang" MV above, and let us know what you think of the remix!
Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1 & HAON drop official 'Gang' remix MV feat. Rain in support of 'Black Lives Matter'
