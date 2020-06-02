Ha Sung Woon has revealed more teaser images for 'Twilight Zone'.
In the teasers, he covers his mouth and gets stuck between walls. Ha Sung Woon's third mini album 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.
Take a look at Ha Sung Woon's latest teaser images above and below as well as the album preview here if you missed it!
Ha Sung Woon finds himself stuck in latest 'Twilight Zone' teaser images
