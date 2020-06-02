9

Ha Sung Woon finds himself stuck in latest 'Twilight Zone' teaser images

Ha Sung Woon has revealed more teaser images for 'Twilight Zone'.

In the teasers, he covers his mouth and gets stuck between walls. Ha Sung Woon's third mini album 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.

Take a look at Ha Sung Woon's latest teaser images above and below as well as the album preview here if you missed it!

I love this style so so much. Look at how handsome, beautiful, cool, attractive he is. Ha Sungwoon 100% is a God's present

