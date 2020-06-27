2

GreatGuys' Daun, Dongin & Haneul present bouquets in 'Run' teaser images

GreatGuys' Daun, Dongin, and Haneul are the latest featured members in 'Run' teaser images.

The three members each hold beautiful flower bouquets. "Run" is the title song of the boy group's upcoming third mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter2: You&Me', which is a follow-up to their previous mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter1: It's You'.

GreatGuys' 'We're Not Alone' drops on July 8 KST.


