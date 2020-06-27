Sunmi reveals 'pporappippam' MV release details

Sunmi has revealed music video release details for "pporappippam".
On June 27, Sunmi unveiled the details on Twitter, and fans can expect the "pporappippam" MV on June 29 at 5:30PM KST on the singer's official YouTube channel. The track will then be released on June 29 at 6PM KST.
Take a look at the details below, and watch Sunmi's "pporappippam" MV teaser here if you missed it.
