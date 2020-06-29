16

6

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Fans start a daily posting routine asking SM Entertainment, 'Give Us Girls' Generation'

AKP STAFF

Fans from online community sites have begun a daily posting routine.

On June 28 KST, fans of Girls' Generation took to a popular community forum and began a virtual protest, asking SM Entertainment to give them a comeback. In the first post, the uploader wrote:

"How many girl groups that have survived for 13 years have this kind of [fandom] power? Why are you storing them aside? If it's hard because of their different agencies, then at least give us an Oh!GG comeback T_T I'll be happy with a single, so just let them appear in music programs..."

In the comments section, heaps of fans left messages, all wishing for a Girls' Generation comeback.:

"I really miss Girls' Generation"

"Oh!GG's 'Lil Touch' was good, but why couldn't they promote for at least 2 weeks...it was sad"

"T____T Oh, I miss Girls' Generation so much...I'm spending my summer with Taeyeon's 'Happy', summer version, but what about the autumn or the winter...even if it should happen next summer, I hope to see Girls' Generation"

On June 29 KST, Day 2 of the virtual protest, the uploader wrote: 

"The Oh!GG MV hit 100 million views even before 1 year and right after the first release, almost 100k number of albums were sold. Out of the 2nd generation girl groups, not many are left...so please comeback T_T"

"I hope they make a comeback with this kind of synchronization":


"Let them out of your storage"

Do you also miss Girls' Generation?

  1. Girls' Generation
2 1,297 Share 73% Upvoted

1

Chrisw5221195 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I hope SM Entertainment sees this cuz an snsd comeback is long overdue.

Share

0

bambamgot7-721 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Well... those fans are idiots cuz its more up to the girls than sm. Maybe it wouldn't be as difficult if 3 of them didnt leave the company but they need to coordinate their schedules. And tiffany lives in the u.s. now. Its not like she can fly to korea anytime she wants with covid still a problem.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V crowned as the “King of YouTube”
15 hours ago   41   9,452

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND