Fans start a daily posting routine asking SM Entertainment, 'Give Us Girls' Generation'

Fans from online community sites have begun a daily posting routine.

On June 28 KST, fans of Girls' Generation took to a popular community forum and began a virtual protest, asking SM Entertainment to give them a comeback. In the first post, the uploader wrote:

"How many girl groups that have survived for 13 years have this kind of [fandom] power? Why are you storing them aside? If it's hard because of their different agencies, then at least give us an Oh!GG comeback T_T I'll be happy with a single, so just let them appear in music programs..."





In the comments section, heaps of fans left messages, all wishing for a Girls' Generation comeback.:

"I really miss Girls' Generation"

"Oh!GG's 'Lil Touch' was good, but why couldn't they promote for at least 2 weeks...it was sad"

"T____T Oh, I miss Girls' Generation so much...I'm spending my summer with Taeyeon's 'Happy', summer version, but what about the autumn or the winter...even if it should happen next summer, I hope to see Girls' Generation"

On June 29 KST, Day 2 of the virtual protest, the uploader wrote:

"The Oh!GG MV hit 100 million views even before 1 year and right after the first release, almost 100k number of albums were sold. Out of the 2nd generation girl groups, not many are left...so please comeback T_T"

"I hope they make a comeback with this kind of synchronization":



"Let them out of your storage"

Do you also miss Girls' Generation?