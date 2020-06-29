[Album & MV Review] NATURE – 'NATURE WORLD: CODE M'

NATURE – 'NATURE WORLD: CODE M'



Track List:





1. Girls

2. DIVE

3. B.B.B (Never Say Good-Bye)

9 member girl group Nature has just dropped their newest single album 'NATURE WORLD: CODE M.' It has a whole three tracks on it, including the title track, "Girls." This comeback they're actually down by two members, Loha and Aurora. As of the time of this writing they haven't officially left the group.

"Girls" is intended as a straightforward pop tune, but it has some ominous elements to it. There's some of that not-quite-music in the intro, and the bridges and chorus are surprisingly downbeat. It's still good as a low-key dance track, but there was something vaguely unsettling about it as well.

"DIVE" is in largely the same tempo as "Girls." It's also a little more upbeat. Not lyrically but sonically. There's also a plaintive quality to it, with the girls complaining they don't want to dive. Which sometimes sounds like they don't want to die when I'm not listening close enough.

"B.B.B (Never Say Good-Bye)" this one is a little more upbeat than the first two. And that's lyrically as well as sonically. It's just a little more cheerful and happier. The chorus is hopeful and seems to bode well for the future.

It's obvious these girls are not going for the cute factor. the compositions are a little more complex, and dare I say mature. With songs like these, they shouldn't get lost within the current glut of girl groups. At least one would hope. Even minus two members, they sound pretty good together.

MV REVIEW

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker">﻿</span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker">﻿</span>

This music video has a horror vibe running through it like they're trying to outdo Dreamcatcher. I think they might have succeeded.

Whether it's teddy bears impaled on pikes, red-tinted rooms, or ghosts that mill about with sheet-covered bodies, this video has the eerie thing down pat. Even though some of it is blurred out, that just makes it worse. There's a sense of wrongness that permeates the video.





Don't get me wrong -- there are beautiful, bias-wrecking shots of the girls. They look lovely dressed in lacy white and are hot in black. And the hotel they're in is richly appointed and gorgeous. The transformation they've wrought is quite remarkable.

The dancing is also quite arresting. It was delicate and slow and completely appropriate for this song.



Since they've been around for two years, they've pretty well shed the rookie moniker. And this MV shows that nicely. Definitely an awesome music video.

Score





MV Relevance...........8

MV Production..........8

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.0

Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL................8.0



