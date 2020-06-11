Fans are excited to see Lee Hyori and Rain combine forces as they dance together in new TikTok video

Fans are excited to see Rain and Lee Hyori combine forces for a legendary stage.

The iconic solo artists were seen dancing together in a TikTok uploaded by Rain to Instagram. The caption reads: "Linda.G and Bdragon lookin like bang". Both artists are seen dancing together in a short video that managed to impress fans regardless. The two will be joining Yoo Jae Suk to debut as group Linda.G this coming July for the MBC program 'how do you play'.



Are you excited to see more of Rain and Lee Hyori together?