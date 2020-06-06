6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

BTS' Jungkook personally apologizes for Itaewon club controversy during COVID-19 pandemic

BTS' Jungkook personally apologized for his Itaewon club controversy.

As previously reported, Jungkook came under fire after being spotted at a club in Itaewon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though his label Big Hit Entertainment apologized for the incident, he's now personally spoken up about the matter. 

On June 6, Jungkook featured as a guest on SUGA's radio show 'Honey FM 06.13', where he expressed, "I think many people have been upset with me or their hearts were hurt by my actions recently. I felt very apologetic to those who have had difficulties with this current situation, those who are working hard everywhere, and to my BTS members. I also feel especially sorry to my beloved ARMY. Because of me, I think they had a hard time, so my heart hurts too."

He continued, "I've been thinking deeply about myself recently. I talked a lot with the BTS members, and I looked back and reflected a lot on myself. I wanted to tell everyone personally through this live broadcast. From now on, I'll be more serious when I think and when I do things."

Kirsty_Louise13,640 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Its rare for BTS to personally speak out on things like this, it usually comes from their company and thats the end of it. Jungkook spoke about his apparent dating scandal on Bon Voyage and now hes spoken about this. It may not have been as quick as people wanted but he has now personally apologised. He seemed to get the most heat for this so I hope now this can be the end of it for him.


Jungkook puts a lot of pressure on himself to be perfect and to not let ARMY or anyone else down. I hope he hasnt been dwelling on this since it happened and beating himself up over it. He didnt let us down, we stuck with him and we will continue to do so.

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva6,201 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Hes not the only celebrity that was caught doing this. Yet he seemed to receive some of the most backlash. I guess thats the price you pay for popularity- even the haters love to talk about you. Thankfully he stayed safe, it was a bit reckless to put himself in that situation but the clubs WERE opened, he didnt break any laws or do anything actually wrong. Im happy that he has spoken personally about this but I worry that hes been dwelling on this since it happened Its not worth him stressing over, I hope he knows that no one is actually angry with him (a part from trolls who are just angry anyway)

