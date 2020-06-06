BTS' Jungkook personally apologizes for Itaewon club controversy during COVID-19 pandemic

BTS' Jungkook personally apologized for his Itaewon club controversy.



As previously reported, Jungkook came under fire after being spotted at a club in Itaewon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though his label Big Hit Entertainment apologized for the incident, he's now personally spoken up about the matter.



On June 6, Jungkook featured as a guest on SUGA's radio show 'Honey FM 06.13', where he expressed, "I think many people have been upset with me or their hearts were hurt by my actions recently. I felt very apologetic to those who have had difficulties with this current situation, those who are working hard everywhere, and to my BTS members. I also feel especially sorry to my beloved ARMY. Because of me, I think they had a hard time, so my heart hurts too."



He continued, "I've been thinking deeply about myself recently. I talked a lot with the BTS members, and I looked back and reflected a lot on myself. I wanted to tell everyone personally through this live broadcast. From now on, I'll be more serious when I think and when I do things."