On June 15, CNBLUE's bassist Jungshin posted a series of photo on his Instagram celebrating his dog, Simba's birthday.

In the Instagram post, Jungshin dressed his dog up with a birthday hat and treated his dog to an adorable customized dog cake.

The Instagram is captioned:

"#happybirthday #simba I love you❤️ Thank you for all the well wishes!!!"

Happy birthday Simba!