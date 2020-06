On June 15, MNet's hip-hop program "Good Girl" published a Tweet announcing a shift in their airing time-slot.

The Tweet caption states:

"[#goodgirl] Change in program (Important!)

Starting from this week (June 18), Good Girl will be airing

🔥every Thursday, 11PM (KST)🔥





It's not Friday! Please take note of that 💥💥💥





🔥Stay tuned to Thursday, 11PM🔥"