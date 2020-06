CIX has released a new individual concept photo for their 3rd ep album 'HELLO Chapter 3, Hello Strange Time'.



On June 8 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group revealed member BX's individual concept image for their upcoming release. In the revealed picture, BX is fiercely looking at the camera in a leopard print shirt, hinting at the group's comeback concept.

Stay tuned for CIX's comeback on June 30th with their title track "Jungle"!