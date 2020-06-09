Top girl group producer arrested on charges of sexual assault against acquaintance's younger sister

Top girl group producer 'A' has been arrested on the charges of sexual assault.



According to TV Chosun's 'News 9' on June 9, a famous composer and producer was arrested and indicted on the charges of sexually assaulting the younger sister of an acquaintance. It's reported 'A' visited an acquaintance's house this past April, and after they drank late into the night, he sexually assaulted the acquaintance's younger sister who was asleep in her room.



Though 'A' claimed there was no sexual intercourse, police investigation confirmed evidence of his DNA submitted by the victim.



Reports say 'A' wrote songs in the early 2010s that were recognized widely and even ranked high on music charts, such as the Billboard Korea chart. He also recently produced music for female idol groups.