JeA is quirky and colorful in her newest teaser images for her upcoming song "Greedyy" featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul.

The veteran artist is seen posing with fruity cereal and a pair of green gloves, giving fans a colorful and visual treat. Fans are especially excited to see girl-crush queens JeA and Moon Byul collaborate together for the upcoming song.

Stay tuned for its release on June 12 at 6 PM KST.