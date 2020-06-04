Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 24 to May 30

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 17 to May 23 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 44,292,591 Points

2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 42,441,330 Points

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 37,999,429 Points

4. Baekhyun - "Candy" - 27,855,643 Points

5. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 27,296,104 Points

6. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 27,207,816 Points

7. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 22,132,276 Points

8. Kyuhyun - "Confession Is Not Flashy" - 18,494,123 Points

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 17,750,931 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Baekhyun - 'Delight'

2. MONSTA X - 'FANTASIA X'

3. Kim Woo Seok - '1ST DESIRE [GREED]'

4. NCT DREAM - 'Reload'



5. Park Ji Hun 'The W'



6. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage'



7. Moon Byul - '門OON _ Repackage (Kit)'



8. GOT7 - 'DYE'



9. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter_ ETERNITY'



10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Jin Minho - "Half"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. MC The Max - "Bloom"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

7. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

9. Gaho - "Start"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"





Source: Gaon

