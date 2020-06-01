14

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former T-ara member Ahreum announces birth of child by sharing photos of husband with newborn son

AKP STAFF

Ahreum has officially become a mother!

On May 31 KST, the former T-ara member and her husband welcomed a baby boy, which she disclosed through a special Instagram post the next day.


"2020.05.31 A miracle is born," she wrote in the post's caption. "On the 29th, I felt labor pains and went to the hospital and things were not moving along via the labor-inducing medication, so in the evening three days later, I came to meet our baby through a c-section. I don't know why I made things so difficult for him! However, what is this... our baby was born weighing four kilograms. Mom seemed like she was having a difficult time, he stayed and stayed in my stomach and finally wanted to come out!"


"Our so tiny and precious son! Mom will recover soon and give you lots and lots of breast milk! Now is the start for the three of us! Our lovely family," she continued, adding the Korean hashtags '#MyTwoLovelyMen,' '#HubbyAlsoWorkedHard,' '#OurBaby,' '#WorkedReallyHard,' '#ILoveYou,' and '#PregnancyGraduation.'

 Check out the Instagram post featuring images and video of her husband and newborn son below!

View this post on Instagram

2020.05.31.기적이 탄생 29일 진통이 와서 병원을 갔다가 촉진제로 진행 하던중 진행이 되질 않아서 3일째 되는 날 저녁 제왕절개로 아가를 만나게 되었다. 괜히 아가를 힘들게 했나 싶고! 그런데 이게 무슨일... 우리 아가 4kg 우량아로 탄생🤗 엄마 힘들까봐 뱃속에서 버티고 버티다 출산하게 했나 싶고 ^^; 무쪼록 너무 작고 소중한 우리 아들 ! 엄마가 얼른 회복해서 모유 많이 많이 줄게! 이제 시작이다 우리 세식구! 사랑하는 우리가족🥺🖤 #사랑하는두남자 ✨#여보도고생했어#우리아가#너무고생했어#사랑해#임산부졸업🎓

A post shared by 한아름💋 (@areum0ju) on

  1. T-ara
  2. Ahreum
2 6,197 Share 78% Upvoted

1

yaja-yaha759 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Oh my goodness, three days & a c-section, what a ride.
Aw, well at least he's doing better now & will be receiving lots of nutrition.

Share

0

sugaeatsbree29 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

the guy looks hot

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND