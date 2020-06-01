Former T-ara member Ahreum announces birth of child by sharing photos of husband with newborn son

Ahreum has officially become a mother!

On May 31 KST, the former T-ara member and her husband welcomed a baby boy, which she disclosed through a special Instagram post the next day.





"2020.05.31 A miracle is born," she wrote in the post's caption. "On the 29th, I felt labor pains and went to the hospital and things were not moving along via the labor-inducing medication, so in the evening three days later, I came to meet our baby through a c-section. I don't know why I made things so difficult for him! However, what is this... our baby was born weighing four kilograms. Mom seemed like she was having a difficult time, he stayed and stayed in my stomach and finally wanted to come out!"





"Our so tiny and precious son! Mom will recover soon and give you lots and lots of breast milk! Now is the start for the three of us! Our lovely family," she continued, adding the Korean hashtags '#MyTwoLovelyMen,' '#HubbyAlsoWorkedHard,' '#OurBaby,' '#WorkedReallyHard,' '#ILoveYou,' and '#PregnancyGraduation.'



Check out the Instagram post featuring images and video of her husband and newborn son below!