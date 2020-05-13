ONEWE announce their comeback with 1st full album 'One'

Rookie idol band ONEWE, also known as the sibling group of RBW Entertainment's ONEUS, has announced their 1st full album comeback for later this month!

ONEWE will be returning this May 26 at 6 PM KST with the release of their 1st full album, 'One'. This marks the band's first music release in approximately a little over a month, after their single "Q" feat. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa dropped back in April.

Check out ONEWE's first comeback teaser poster and logo film below, and stay tuned for even more teaser content coming soon!

