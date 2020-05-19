Yubin has revealed more teaser images for 'ME TIME'.
Her new teaser images feature the former Wonder Girls member in glitter and purple as she takes on a playful pose. "ME TIME" is Yubin's first single in 7 months and her first release since the launch of her self-owned label rrr Entertainment.
"Me Time" drops on May 21. Check out the MV teaser here if you missed it!
Yubin glitters in purple in 'ME TIME' teaser images
