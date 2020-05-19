2

Yubin glitters in purple in 'ME TIME' teaser images

Yubin has revealed more teaser images for 'ME TIME'.

Her new teaser images feature the former Wonder Girls member in glitter and purple as she takes on a playful pose. "ME TIME" is Yubin's first single in 7 months and her first release since the launch of her self-owned label rrr Entertainment

"Me Time" drops on May 21. Check out the MV teaser here if you missed it!

