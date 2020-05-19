Melon reveals major changes to ranking and chart system

South Korea's largest music subscription service Melon has revealed major changes to its ranking and chart system.



On May 19, Melon announced the top 100 real-time chart will now be calculated based on the number of unique users over the past 24 hours, and the ranking numbers will no longer show. The real-time chart will still update every hour as it previously did, but it will not longer be based on the amount of hourly usage for each song.



Additionally, the 'Play All' feature will now be shuffled by default. Previously, the 'Play All' feature would simply add the top 100 songs to a playlist in order.



Melon stated the changes are being made to decrease its focus on competition and let users discover a more diverse range of music and be exposed to more trending music.



The changes will be implemented this summer.