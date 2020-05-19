Yonghwa makes a special proposal in MV for 'Would You Marry Me?' feat. Lee Joon, Highlight's Doojoon & Kwanghee

Yonghwa has revealed his music video for "Would You Marry Me?" featuring Lee Joon, Highlight's Doojoon, and Kwanghee.



The MV features Yonghwa as he sings the romantic song at a small party and in front of a piano solo. "Would You Marry Me?" is themed around a proposal, and it's part 1 of Yonghwa's brand new solo music release series, the 'Reply Project', featuring Wedding Boyz - Yonghwa, Lee Joon, Doojoon, and Kwanghee.



What do you think of Yonghwa's "Would You Marry Me?"



