Rain & Zico reportedly appearing on Mnet's 'I-Land' as the boy group trainees' mentors

According to media outlet reports on May 12, singer/actor Rain and Block B member/solo artist Zico will be joining Mnet's upcoming new boy group reality program 'I-Land', as mentors for the male trainees. 

One insider stated, "Rain and Zico will be serving in the roles of both performance judges and mentors for their hoobaes." Meanwhile, Mnet's upcoming new boy group reality program  'I-Land' is a collaboration project between CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment, working together to debut a next generation, global K-Pop artist. The reality will deal with the detailed process behind producing and creating a K-Pop boy group, with actor Nam Goong Min hosting as the head narrator and storyteller. 

Mnet's 'I-Land' premieres this coming June. 

Gabthebaws285
42 minutes ago

Im hyped for this

