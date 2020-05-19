WINNER's Kang Seun Yoon confirmed for MBC's fantasy action drama 'Kairos'

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon has been confirmed for a role in MBC's upcoming fantasy action drama series, 'Kairos'!

This will mark Kang Seung Yoon's first small-screen role in approximately 3 years, since his appearance in tvN's 'Prison Playbook'. The idol has been cast as the character Lim Gun Wook - the best friend of the storyline's female lead, Ae Ri (played by Lee Se Young). Gun Wook carries the appearance of a weak and soft-spoken individual, but when it comes to his dedication toward Ae Ri, he's willing to come to her aid at whatever the cost.

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Kairos' is a fusion fantasy/action/thriller dealing with time travel. The story's male lead Seo Jin (played by Shin Sung Rok) races against time a month in the future to find his missing daughter. Opposite Seo Jin, the female lead Ae Ri tries to solve the mystery behind her missing mother, a month in the past.



Stay tuned for MBC's 'Kairos', airing some time in the latter half of 2020.

