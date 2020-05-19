30

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former Wonder Girls member Lim receives praise for her down to earth wedding photos

Wonder Girls' Lim's down to earth wedding photos are gaining praise from netizens.

On May 19th, Lim uploaded pictures of her in a wedding dress alongside her Taekwondo athlete fiance Shin Min Chul and his colleagues. The group was seen doing the Popeye arm pose and smiling for the camera. Lim was also seen wearing knee-high Adidas socks along with her gold heels. 

Team Mirme!!!

Because it is common in Korea to invest in fancy wedding photos, netizens are complimenting Lim's down to earth take, saying: 

"This is hip."

"This is better than those cringe wedding company photos and will last in their memories a long time. I like this a lot better." 

"Lim's face is so small..."

What do you think? 

Ohboy6910,506 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Looks fun!

(but I really hope she had different heels for the wedding 'cuz the gold ones are hella big on her, lol)

-4

jpopkings-4,665 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

