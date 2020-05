VICTON will be returning soon with a new album, 'Mayday'.

Just 3 months after wrapping up promotions for their 6th mini-album 'Continuous', the group is returning this June 2 with their 2nd single album 'Mayday'. The members are showcasing new styles for their comeback in this set of teaser images: Subin is in a platinum blond hair, Sejun has cut his hair short, and Hanse is rocking multi-colored hairdo.



Stay tuned for VICTON's comeback on June 2 at 6 PM KST!