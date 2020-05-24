Roy Kim confirms May comeback date

Singer/songwriter Roy Kim has confirmed the release date of his new single.



Previously, Roy Kim confirmed that he would be enlisting in the marine corps on June 15th and hinted at releasing a new single before his enlistment. On May 25 at midnight KST, the singer announced that he will return with single 'Linger On' on May 27 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Roy Kim's first new music release in approximately 2years.

Back in April of 2019, Roy Kim was accused of being one of the members of Jung Joon Young's illegal chat rooms. The singer was then summoned for a series of police questionings, after which the police concluded that Roy Kim was "not guilty" of most of his allegations. Roy Kim was then charged with one account of uploading an illegal photo which he downloaded on the internet, and the case came to a close in February of this year as prosecutors chose not to pursue charges.



