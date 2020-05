Cosmic Girls are giving fans an early peek at their upcoming album!

On May 17 KST, Starship Entertainment unveiled the tracklist for their 8th mini album 'Neverland' through the group's official social media channels. According to the image, the album will contain six new songs in total, including the title track "Butterfly."

Meanwhile, 'Neverland' is set for release on June 9.

Check out the tracklist below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!