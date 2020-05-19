The Boyz's Younghoon, Kevin, Eric, and Ju Haknyeon take their turn in the spotlight in new interview video and pictures for Identity film 'GENERATION Z'

The Boyz's Younghoon, Kevin, Eric, and Ju Haknyeon are the next members of the rising idol group to share their unique personalities in new interview videos and photos for the group's Identity Film 'GENERATION Z'.

This series has allowed fans to get to know the members on a more personal level through their individualized photoshoots and interview videos. The group has been treating fans to a slew of content and have yet to finish!

Check out all the videos and pictures below. Do you have a favorite member in The Boyz?