Former Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan trends worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his first anniversary since his solo debut

Former Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate the idol's first anniversary since his solo debut.

The popular idol rose to prominence after appearing on the second season of 'Produce 101', ultimately placing in the top ranks to debut with project group Wanna One. Although the group has now disbanded, Kim Jae Hwan's career is continuing strongly as a solo artist. Fans are using the hashtag #사랑을_알게해준_재환이와의_일년 (One year for Jae Hwan who let us know what love is) to celebrate his achievements, stating:

from national producer to wannable, here we are now as WIN:D!

we promise to always be by your side & we promise to support you endlessly❣

let's fly higher together kim jaehwan ✨#사랑을_알게해준_재환이와의_일년#JAEHWAN_1ST_ANNIVERSARY pic.twitter.com/3kXbePLzjA — 신몰남짼:D🌟 (@kimjaeplushwan) May 19, 2020

𝗜’𝗺 𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝘆 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 🖤#사랑을_알게해준_재환이와의_일년#jaehwankim_debut_oneyear pic.twitter.com/8Sgret6vLM — 🍃hwand mike🎤 (@hwandmike) May 19, 2020

our precious kim jaehwan who have worked so hard to be at where he is today. from the streets of hongdae to concert/fanmeeting at jamsil arena#사랑을_알게해준_재환이와의_일년#jaehwankim_debut_oneyear pic.twitter.com/Qq8TO9DL0e — a🍃 (@kingsjaehwan) May 19, 2020

Congratulations to Kim Jae Hwan!