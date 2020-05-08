19

Posted by germainej

Thai Embassy in Seoul reveals BLACKPINK's Lisa is receiving threats & YG Entertainment responds

The Thai Embassy in Seoul has revealed BLACKPINK's Lisa is receiving threats.

According to the Bangkok Post on May 8, the Thai Embassy in Seoul posted on its official Twitter account, "We received a lot of e-mails and Twitter messages on May 2-6 regarding a personal threat posed to Lisa. We informed YG Entertainment, her agency, about the matter." An official from the embassy confirmed in a phone call with South Korean media outlets that the information posted on Twitter was correct, and the embassy explained they decided to make the post because Lisa is Thai.

YG Entertainment stated, "YG is taking the best measures to ensure the safety and protection of artists and fans. We're also aware of this issue, and we'll collect and review evidence through regular monitoring of data as well as reports from fans. We'll be responding strongly without leniency."

In other news, BLACKPINK are set to make their first comeback in a year and 2 months this June.
 

gookr 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

the people sending death threats are vile disgusting idiots who need to be charged. she's a genuinely nice girl who hasn't harmed anyone. respect her at the least. i hope the police and yg take proper action because no one deserves this.

abigailaudrey 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

WTF that people doing? Lisa is super talented yall just jealous

