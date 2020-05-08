Bolbbalgan4 takes the stage in 'Blank' short film

1

Bolbbalgan4 has revealed the short film for "Blank"!

In the short film, Bolbbalgan4, which now only includes Ahn Ji Young, takes the stage solo as she performs for an unseen audience. "Blank" is a track from her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen', which features "Leo" and "Hug" as title tracks.

Bolbbalgan4's 'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13 KST. Check out her "Blank" short film above!



